The field of teams in the running for a spot in Las Vegas to kick-off the 2025 NRL season has reportedly narrowed, with four clear front-runners now leading the race.

The NRL have made it clear they intend to spend every team to the United States of America at least once to kick-off a season during the five-year agreement, and that process looks to be the one being followed with News Corp reporting none of last year's teams are in the running.

While the Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs had already pulled out, it's now understood the Manly Sea Eagles and Sydney Roosters won't be considered either.

Instead, it's understood the Penrith Panthers, Canberra Raiders, New Zealand Warriors and Cronulla Sharks are leading the race to be on the plane to America.

The report suggests another four teams were also sent documentation from the NRL being the St George Illawarra Dragons, Dolphins, Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm.

The Storm were previously thought of as among the favourites to make the trip at the start of 2025, but it's now tipped they won't be one of the teams on the plane. The Eels are set to pull out given they still don't know who their coach is, while the Dolphins and Dragons are expected to back out of any plans on making the trip.

The Panthers are the only side who have publically made their intention of heading to Las Vegas in 2025 clear, given their home base will be out of action. The club are also looking at playing two home games in the bush in 2025, and Magic Round as a home game, meaning they may only have to play eight games out of their home away from home in Parramatta.

It has previously been reported the NRL are in talks with the Super League over staging an English game in the country as well to kick-off 2025, however, it's unclear how far those discussions have escalated.

What is also unclear is the status of the World Club Challenge, should one of the travelling teams win the NRL grand final - it's unlikely any club would be interested in playing a game in England, then having to also travel to the USA before returning for the remainder of the grueling NRL season in Australia.