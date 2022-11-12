The Rugby League Players Association have gone on the attack again, lashing the latest reported collective bargaining agreement offer.

News Corp reported on Friday that the NRL had offered increased funding to both the men's and women's game, totalling around $1.32 billion dollars.

This would see overall increases to both the men's and women's game, with the women to be included in a CBA for the first time.

Female players hit out at the NRL recently over the state of the CBA, with their draw delayed despite originally being slated to be unveiled alongside the men's draw, which was announced on Thursday.

The men's competition is still facing its own issues, with pre-season training now kicking off for clubs despite the final figure of next year's salary cap still being unclear to the competition, and the final players without deals waiting to have their futures sorted.

It led to a player advisory group, which included Daly Cherry-Evans, Damien Cook and Millie Boyle taking aim at the ARLC last week, while an open letter from the women's group also made its way into the headlines.

The RLPA have now claimed at the $1.32 billion on offer would be less percentage wise than the players earned under the last CBA, which ceased on October 31.

"The reported NRL proposal is far from extraordinary," the RLPA's statement read.

"If it was extraordinary, a recommendation would have been to accept the NRL's proposal on behalf of the players and an agreement would have been signed.

"However, because of the substandard deal on offer, we chose to reject it.

"A fundamental position for player associations in CBA negotiations is that the players' share of revenue does not go backward.

"Despite the large number in the headlines, the NRL players' share of revenue is going backward, and at a time when more players are joining the NRL competition courtesy of a 17th team and more full-time contracts are being proposed for players outside of the Top 30."

No date has been sent for the RLPA and NRL to reach an agreement, however, ARLC chairman Peter V'Landys and NRL CEO Andrew Abdo have cancelled a trip to England for the Rugby League World Cup final so that negotiations can be prioritied.