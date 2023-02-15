After sneaking into the top eight last year, the Canberra Raiders will want more in 2023, and that could make some of their stars a SuperCoach must have.

For those who have had Canberra Raiders in their SuperCoach teams in the past, you'll be understandably weary with Ricky 'Roulette' Stuart's selection absurdities though.

Let's take a look at which players will be NRLSC-relevant in 2023.

Embed from Getty Images

* Top 30 is current at date of publication

Canberra Raiders 2023 Top 30

Nick Cotric

Jarrod Croker

Jamal Fogarty

Matt Frawley

Emre Guler

Corey Harawira-Naera

Albert Hopoate

Peter Hola

Corey Horsburgh

Seb Kris

Danny Levi

Ata Mariota

Trey Mooney

Josh Papalii

Jordan Rapana

Pasami Saulo

Xavier Savage

Brad Schneider

James Schiller

Harley Smith-Shields

Tom Starling

Joseph Tapine

Matthew Timoko

Adrian Trevilyan

Semi Valemei

Clay Webb

Elliott Whitehead

Jack Wighton

Zac Woolford

Hudson Young

Predicted best 17

Predicted 2023 Ladder Finish

9th

NRL SuperCoach Notes

Danny Levi (HOK $329,700) has been hotly tipped to play nine, with Tom Starling in the 14. But then again, this mail changes with the wind. Zac Woolford is no slouch in this position, and Starling has shown that he has what it takes to be the first-choice hooker. Just stay away from this Canberra side when you're picking your HOK. If there's one thing you can likely count on, it's that dummy half minutes will be shared about.

Embed from Getty Images

PPM beast Joseph Tapine (FRF $699,500) has averaged 1.30 PPM over the past two seasons. He averaged 66 in 2022, and that's off just 51 minutes per game. In 2018 he was an 80-minute player, so if he's not already in your squad, keep an eye on his minutes over the first few rounds. He's certainly the anti-POD already with one out of every five punters having him in the FRF slot.

Many are tipping Pasami Saulo (2RF $243,000) to make his way onto the bench for the Green Machine, but I feel that Trey Mooney (2RF $234,800) has his nose in front. With the departure of Adam Elliott, a small window of opportunity is open to Raiders front rowers. Hudson Young is likely a lock in the side, with Corey Horsburgh and Corey Harawira-Naera in line to get a few more minutes. But expect Trey Mooney to make the bench spot his for the season.

Flying under the radar is Xavier Savage (FLB $485,300) who is certainly at an awkward price, but now looking to make the fullback position his own with the departure of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad. Averaging 60 points per game in his last 11 games of 2022, he's priced at 45 and could be an astute pick-up. He's a great POD choice too, with just 3% ownership.

Embed from Getty Images