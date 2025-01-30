Brisbane Broncos five-eighth Ezra Mam's return to the NRL has been delayed after the league ruled he won't be able to count the All-Stars game as part of his nine-match suspension for a drug driving offence.

The decision effectively extends Mam's ban to ten games, meaning he will not be eligible to play until at least Round 10 of the 2025 season, per The Courier-Mail.

This contrasts with previous cases involving Latrell Mitchell and Josh Addo-Carr, who were both allowed to use the All Stars fixture to reduce their suspensions.

Mitchell's one-game ban for an off-field incident was reduced after a successful application, enabling him to play in South Sydney's season opener.

Similarly, Addo-Carr's four-game suspension for a positive cocaine test was shortened after the All Stars game was counted toward his ban.

Mam, who tested positive for cocaine following a car crash in Brisbane in October 2023, was fined $850 in court as well as additional fines totalling $120,000 from the NRL and the Broncos.

Despite qualifying for the Indigenous All Stars team due to his heritage, Mam has never played in the fixture before.

Broncos fullback Reece Walsh previously had the All Stars game counted as part of his suspension in 2022, adding further intrigue to the NRL's decision.

Mam has been training with the Broncos but is barred from playing in the NRL or Hostplus Cup during his suspension.

Broncos coach Michael Maguire praised Mam's progress and spoke of the playmaker's efforts to take responsibility and learn from his mistakes while speaking with The Courier Mail.

“I have spoken to him quite a bit,” Maguire said.

“He has gone through rehab and learnt a lot about himself. He's taken responsibility by going to work and getting the real experience of what you do in life if you didn't have football. He is growing.”

Maguire also described the importance of resilience.

“People face adversity every day. It tests their character and people have to deal with the situations they have been through.”

“No doubt he will do that and it will be up to him to decide how his career will look moving forward. Everyone in life faces a challenge and it's up to Ezra now to respond to this challenge.”

The Broncos coach expressed confidence in Mam's ability to bounce back.

“Plenty of people in life go through tough situations. You can always bounce back if you choose to and you do it the right way. I've spoken to him a number of times and he is keen to make amends, very much so.”