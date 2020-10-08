NSW coach Brad Fittler’s reasoning for dropping Blues prop David Klemmer from this year’s State of Origin squad has been revealed.

The Daily Telegraph’s Paul Kent said that the reason for Klemmer’s omission was due to the way he behaved last year. Kent made the comments on NRL360 on Fox League.

Klemmer played in game one of the 2019 series which the Blues lost. The 26-year-old did not play in game two due to a wrist injury.

He was then kept out of the 17-man squad for game three, only to be recalled for the series decider after Tariq Sims was banned.

It was his behaviour during that time which is believed to have led to his axing by Fittler this year.

“Klemmer didn’t get picked because he carried on like a sour tart last year,” Kent said.

“Last year he didn’t get picked, then he was brought back in.

“Now the problem was they sat there and he sulked a bit in camp, one-word answers. Yes, no, moped around.

“When the NSW brains trust sat down this year, they said this isn’t like other Origin series because we go into camp for game one and don’t go home until after game three.

“They sit there and thought given how he behaved in camp last year – how are we going to get on if he carries on like this if he doesn’t get picked in the first game?

“Then we’ve got to drag him through games two and three.

“They don’t want his negativity affecting the mood in camp. There were plenty of players who missed out on tours because the coach thought how the hell am I going to deal with it if one player gets a headache, we’ve all got to take a panadol.”

Panthers prop Moses Leota is set to take Klemmer’s place.

Cronulla’s Wade Graham was also not named in Fittlers preliminary squad named on Sunday, however is willing to remain on standby should the Blues need him.