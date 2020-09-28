The Dragons have made two massive appointments in their coaching ranks with Broncos interim coach Peter Gentle and Matthew Elliott announced as Anthony Griffin’s assistants.

The pair played for the Red V and will rekindle their relationship with the Dragons again, this time in the coaches box.

Gentle took over the Broncos role after Anthony Seibold departed mid-season.

He has spent time with the Sharks, Tigers, Eels and Rabbitohs as an assistant, he does have head coaching experience when in charge of Super League team Hull FC back in 2012 and 2013.

Elliott himself has 16 years of experience. He last coached the New Zealand Warriors in 2014 and has previously spent time with the Raiders, Panthers and Super League team Bradford Bulls.

That’s not where the changes end, Ben Haran has formally been appointed as general manager of football and the NRL recruitment manager title for Ian Millward.