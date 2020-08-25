The Dragons have penned prolific outside backs Max and Mat Feagai to senior contract extensions, keeping the twins at the club until the end of the 2022 season, per dragons.com.au.

The pair will join the St George Illawarra senior squad for the 2021 season after biding their time with the Dragons Under-16’s squad as juniors and finding success in 2019 with the club’s premiership SG Ball side the Illawarra Steelers.

The duo have also featured for the NSW Under-18’s Origin side and for the Australian Schoolboys.

Max expressed his delight to be signing with the Dragons on a senior contract.

“We have come along a way since we first moved to Wollongong with our dad. I’m pretty happy now to see that it was all worthwhile.

“We have always been told the Dragons are a development club so the fact we are continuing to work our way through is very special.”

Brother Mat added they were overwhelmed with the news given the season’s current circumstances.

“We haven’t really had the chance to show what we can do on the field this year with no football available [other than first grade],” Mat said.

“We have always challenged each other and to be able to continue our rugby league careers together is great. It’s helpful too because we will always push each other to compete and do our best which makes our journey all the more special.”

Ian Millward, director of rugby league pathways, said the Feagai’s embody what the Dragons represent.

“Mat and Max were always part of our succession plan for when players like (former Dragon) Tim Lafai were off contract,” Millward said.

“They’re capable of playing centre and wing, and have been a great addition to our squad over the past 12 months as development players.

“With no lower grade football available, it has provided the elite young players across the NRL to show how they motivate themselves to be the best they possibly can be for when they can play; the Feagais have really done that which is really exciting.

“They have stood out with their attitude and application and have been rewarded accordingly. They have stepped up to the mark every time. Hopefully, we’ll see them achieve their first grade debuts and both become permanent fixtures in due time.”