Former Leeds Rhinos and New Zealand Warriors winger David Fusitu'a is reportedly weighing up a move to rugby union in Japan after finishing his stint with Leeds at the end of the 2024 season.

At 30 years old, Fusitu'a finds himself without a rugby league contract but with an impressive resume that could make him a sought-after recruit for Japan Rugby League One, a competition known for attracting international talent.

The switch would see him follow in the footsteps of New Zealand international Joey Manu who recently joined Toyota Verblitz in Japan's top rugby union division.

Fusitu'a's rugby league career has been defined by his finishing power and physicality - attributes that could translate well to the 15-a-side game.

He made his mark with the New Zealand Warriors, scoring 61 tries in 108 NRL matches and earning the title of the league's top try-scorer in 2018.

While his time at Leeds Rhinos from 2022 to 2024 yielded 18 tries in 43 games, it was his recurring injuries (including knee problems and a toe injury) that disrupted his consistency and kept him out of the final game of the 2024 season.

Japan's professional rugby union competition offers a competitive environment and lucrative opportunities.