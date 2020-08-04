Former Raiders hooker Kurt Baptiste has rejoined the club on a short-term deal.

The 29-year old has signed with Canberra for the rest of the 2020 season and will join the club later in the week after following the necessary protocols.

Baptiste played 56 games for the Green Machine from 2014 to 2017, also spending stints at the Broncos, Roosters and Cowboys.

Raiders Recruitment and High-Performance Director Peter Mulholland was excited to bring back a player of his experience.

“Kurt is a talented hooker who has a proven record with the club and can provide our squad with experience and depth in a key position,” Mulholland told the club website.

“We’re really happy to have him back at the club for the remainder of the year and we’re looking forward to him joining the squad as soon as he can.”

Baptiste was originally set to play for the Easts Tigers in the now cancelled Intrust Super Cup competition this year.

He has totalled 79 NRL appearances.