A former outside back for four different NRL teams, Paul Momirovski is on the lookout for a new team and could soon find himself back playing in the NRL competition.

Last playing in the NRL in 2023, the outside back moved overseas at the beginning of the 2024 season and featured in 24 matches scoring seven tries in the process.

After only one season in the Super League with the Leeds Rhinos, the club has confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Momirovski that would see him released from the remainder of his contract with immediate effect.

“We would like to thank Paul for his efforts this season and in particular how we have worked together on this outcome," Leeds Rhinos Sporting Director Ian Blease said in a statement.

"As most people are aware, we are looking to make changes to our squad for next season under Brad Arthur and unfortunately with the constraints of the salary cap and the overseas quota that has meant making some tough decisions across the group.

"We wish Paul all the best for the future.”

Only 28 years old, Momirovski is likely to continue his playing career, but his next destination has yet to be confirmed - he may decide to return home or continue playing overseas.

If he does decide to return to the NRL, it will be the first time since 2023, following stints with the Sydney Roosters, Wests Tigers, Melbourne Storm and Penrith Panthers over six seasons where he made 60 appearances.

His career has also saw him win the 2021 NRL Grand Final with the Panthers and play for the PM's XIII team in 2019.