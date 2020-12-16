Could Malakai Watene-Zelezniak be on his way to Canterbury?

The former Tigers and Panthers winger was seen yesterday wearing a Bulldogs polo in a photo with the rest of the team, as reported by Fox Sports.

The 29-year old has played 30 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2017.

He began his career at Penrith, then moved to the Tigers before going back to the Panthers in 2019.

However, Watene-Zelezniak has struggled for first-grade opportunities over the last two seasons – playing five games – including just one appearance in 2020.

The move would see him link up with younger brother Dallin, who played six seasons at Penrith before joining the Bulldogs in 2019.