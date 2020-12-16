Could Malakai Watene-Zelezniak be on his way to Canterbury?
The former Tigers and Panthers winger was seen yesterday wearing a Bulldogs polo in a photo with the rest of the team, as reported by Fox Sports.
The 29-year old has played 30 NRL games since making his first-grade debut in 2017.
He began his career at Penrith, then moved to the Tigers before going back to the Panthers in 2019.
However, Watene-Zelezniak has struggled for first-grade opportunities over the last two seasons – playing five games – including just one appearance in 2020.
The move would see him link up with younger brother Dallin, who played six seasons at Penrith before joining the Bulldogs in 2019.
Malakai Watene-Zelezniak signed with dogs? Out today in the full kit with the lads
— andre (@andre81a) December 15, 2020