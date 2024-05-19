Former Penrith Panthers outside back Ryan Walker has found a new home for the 2024 season.

The older brother of South Sydney Rabbitohs star and NSW Blues five-eighth Cody Walker, Ryan previously spent time at the Panthers and Newcastle Knights, last playing in the NRL in 2011.

Having not played at the top level for over a decade, the 2009 QLD Cup premiership winner has joined the Kyogle Turkeys in the NRRRL (Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League) competition.

The arrival of Walker to the Turkeys comes as the club attempt to turn around their fortunes having taken home the Wooden Spoon in their past two seasons.

Walker returns to the NRRRL competition after spending several seasons in the Newcastle competition with Maitland and Western Suburbs and has been named captain-coach.

Known as a winger or centre during his time in the NRL, he has since become a versatile player who can play in the halves, at fullback or in the second row, as well as in the outside backs.

He is also the cousin of Shannon Walker. A former NRL player, Walker played for the Gold Coast Titans (2008-10) before switching to representing Australia in Rugby Sevens.

