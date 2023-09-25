Manly Sea Eagles prop Aaron Woods will reportedly not be part of the club's Top 30 in 2024.

Woods was involved in one of the stranger mid-season transfers this year when he moved from the St George Illawarra Dragons to the Northern Beaches, while two local Manly youngsters in Viliami Fifita and Alec Tuitavake went back the other way.

Dragons fans were left believing they had won that trade long-term given the abilities and potential of Fifita and Tuitavake, while Manly fans were bewildered.

Woods played 15 games for the Sea Eagles following his switch, and while he, along with another mid-season arrival in Matt Lodge provided plenty of experience off the bench, it now appears Woods will have no spot in the Top 30 at the club next year.

News Corp are reporting that Woods, who has played 14 games for New South Wales during his career to go with more than 250 first-grade games, will at best land a train and trial deal with the Sea Eagles that would allow him to take part in pre-season.

The former Blue and Kangaroo, now 32 years of age, could yet find himself departing to England and the Super League if clubs from the other side of the world come knocking, with it seemingly unlikely that any Australian club will make a play for Woods, who has played for the Wests Tigers, Canterbury Bulldogs, Cronulla Sharks, St George Illawarra Dragons and Sea Eagles during his more than decade-long NRL career.

It's understood Woods wants to remain in place at Manly though, so may take his chances on earning a deal with a strong pre-season but no Top 30 contract.

Outside of playing, Woods also has media commitments with Triple M Radio which would make any switch to England less appealing.

It comes with the Sea Eagles juggling their salary cap for 2024. The club have a top-heavy roster, with big-money deals for the likes of Daly Cherry-Evans, Tom Trbojevic, Jake Trbojevic and Josh Schuster.

They have reportedly also re-signed a host of youngsters and local juniors, while Brad Paker, Jake Arthur and Ethan Bullemor all had contract extensions confirmed last week, as well as a two-year deal for the arriving Aitasi James from the Wests Tigers.

That has left the club with little wiggle room in their Top 30, and likely no immediate deal for Woods who faces a career in limbo.