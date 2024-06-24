Failing to agree on terms for a new contract with the Canberra Raiders, winger Nick Cotric has reportedly inked a three-year contract with another club.

Only 25, Cotric is a former NSW Blues representative and has 149 NRL appearances to his name, but has struggled to find consistency at the club in recent seasons.

Previously at the Canterbury Bulldogs, his move to the nation's captain has seen his career stagnate, as he has only scored 14 tries in 42 games for the Green Machine.

Speaking on 100% Footy on Monday, journalist Michael Chammas has since revealed that Cotric - who is reportedly on a salary worth $650,000 a season in 2024 - has agreed to join the Catalan Dragons on a three-year contract in the Super League competition.

"Nick Cotric has agreed to a three-year deal to leave the club and join the Catalan Dragons in the Super League," Chammas said.

"He's obviously had a rough couple of years Nick Cotric.

"Tried to get an extension with the Raiders (but) hasn't worked out there in the end and has decided to head over to the Super League and he will link up with Steve McNamara over there for Catalans."

Michael Chammas' confirmation comes after reports emerged over the weekend linking him to the overseas club after he failed to earn a contract extension with the Raiders for next season and beyond.

The signing of Cotric means he could potentially play alongside Canberra Raiders teammate Elliot Whitehead and Sydney Roosters five-eighth Luke Keary at the club next season.

The move also comes after the Catalan Dragons were linked to Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (New Zealand Warriors) and Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters) earlier this season.