Willie Isa, a former NRL utility for the Penrith Panthers and Melbourne Storm, has announced his immediate retirement from rugby league.

Beginning his professional career with the Panthers in 2008, he would only play a single match for them before joining the Melbourne Storm for the 2009 NRL season.

Compared to dual-code international Israel Folau at the time, he would only play five games here over the next two seasons before linking up with the Castleford Tigers, Widnes Vikings and then the Wigan Warriors at the start of 2016.

Since moving to Wigan, he won three Super League titles, a World Club Challenge and three League Leaders' Shields.

The surprising news from Isa, who last featured in the NRL in 2010, comes weeks after he decided to continue his playing career by signing a contract extension with Super League outfit Wigan Warriors.

"During my time at Wigan Warriors I was fortunate to have worked with some incredible people within the game. Wigan Warriors is a special club and I want to thank everyone who I have had the privilege of working with," Isa said in a statement.

“The fans, of course, are a big part of the club. I am grateful for the way you have all embraced me.

"The least I could do was play with my heart every time I wore the Cherry and White jersey. I hope you saw that and I have repaid the faith and support you showed me.

“The decision has not been easy and somewhat unexpected, but it is a blessing that I have been offered an opportunity to pursue. For me to take this opportunity, I have made the choice to end my professional career with immediate effect.

“Specifically, I want to thank the medical team and everyone at the club who has supported me throughout the recovery of my ankle dislocation and fractured fibula.

"I am extremely grateful for their hard work, time and support which has enabled me to return into full team training and experience the thrills of contact training again."

