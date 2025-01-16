Beau Ryan and Aaron Woods will commence their breakfast radio careers on Triple M Radio throughout 2025.

The duo will be joined by long-time presenter Natarsha Belling to form the new Triple M Breakfast show, which commences on Monday, January 20.

Ryan, who hosts The Amazing Race Australia, has earned plenty of opportunities in the media, dating back to his playing days when he was a regular on Channel Nine's The Footy Show.

Aaron Woods too has spent much of the last two years carving out a reputation for himself in the media as his rugby league career came to a conclusion.

The prop retired at the end of 2024, but was already heavily involved on Triple M Radio with both match commentary and mid-week shows, as well as appearing on other podcasts and programs.

Belling has been a regular feature as a news reader across Triple M in recent years.

Triple M have carved out a space as a show with plenty of humour, but also plenty of rugby league and sports conversation - something that is viewed by network executives as being a strong fit with the new trio.

Names such as Mark Geyer, Matty Johns, Gus Worland and Stuart MacGill have featured on the breakfast show over the years.

"We're hugely excited to welcome this brand-new Breakfast team in Beau Ryan, Tarsh Belling and Aaron Woods to deliver a hilarious, completely Sydney-focussed, sport-flavoured, and genuinely mischievous way for Sydney to wake up. Beau and Tarsh are already well-loved and experienced Sydney media talent, and Woodsy, who is fresh off the footy field, will bring added cheekiness to the show," Southern Cross Audio chief content officer Dave Cameron was quoted as saying on the announcement of the new show, which was first made in December.

The trio - whose show will be called 'Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy' - take over from Mick Malloy and Mark Geyer, who finished up at the end of 2024.

"We wish to thank MG for his incredible 17-year contribution to Triple M across many shows and NRL calls. We sincerely hope he will be a part of the Triple M family again at some stage in the future, and we wish him all the best," Cameron said on the announcement of Geyer's departure from the radio network.

The new breakfast show will be on air every weekday between 6 and 9 am.