Tony Kemp, a former coach with the New Zealand Warriors has doubled down on his statement that the NRL should bring in another New Zealand team.

As ARLC chief executive Peter V'landys continually expresses that the NRL will expand to 20 teams, there has been much discussion as to the location of the future expansion clubs.

Doubling down on his expansion side location idea on SENZ Breakfast, Tony Kemp believes the next team should be from New Zealand.

Kemp, is a former player in the NRL from his time with the Newcastle Knights and also head coach. During his coaching tenure in 2004 and 2005, he coached the Warriors in 37 games.

"Talking a little bit more about this Dolphins-Broncos game, here is an example of why a second team in New Zealand would work," Kemp said.

"Could you imagine another New Zealand team coming up here to play or playing someone else in New Zealand, say at the new stadium down in Christchurch and you've got two New Zealand teams playing."

"It would be crazy. It sort of brings back that tribalism within your country, within your state."

Kemp isn't the only one who thinks the next expansion side should be from New Zealand.

Andrew Voss believes the NRL owes New Zealand another team after the whole COVID debacle which saw the Warriors play no games at home for over two years.