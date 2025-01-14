Ben Condon, a former second-rower for the North Queensland Cowboys and Manly Sea Eagles, has confirmed his new home for the 2025 season that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career.

Playing in one first-grade match during the 2024 NRL season for the Sea Eagles, Condon has taken his talents to the Central Queensland Capras in the QLD Cup competition, which will see him reunite with former schoolmates Aaron and Blake Moore.

The Queensland-born forward spent five seasons in the NRL between 2020 and 2024, recording 17 appearances and five tries, and is coming off 22 appearances in the NSW Cup this season for Manly.

“It's been really enjoyable so far,” Condon told The Morning Bulletin.

“I know the Capras have had a lot of success the past couple of years and I'm looking forward to adding to the team and learning from everyone.

RELATED >> 2025 QLD Cup Player Movements and Squads

“My goal is to get back into a Super League or NRL system but right now it's about enjoying my footy, playing with this squad and winning some footy.

“The Capras gave me my first rep opportunity when I moved to Rockhampton in high school so it's really exciting to be back with them again.”

The decision to link up with the Capras comes after he was set to join the Leigh Leopards in the Super League on a two-year contract but decided to back-flip on the contract to remain in Australia.

The Central Queensland Capras have also announced the arrivals of Jai Hansen (North Queensland Cowboys), Nixon Putt (Castleford Tigers) and Valentine Richard, among others, for the upcoming season.