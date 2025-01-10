A former forward for the Gold Coast Titans and Melbourne Storm, Kevin Proctor has signed a new deal that will allow him to continue his rugby league playing career in 2025.

Last playing in the NRL in 2022, Proctor will remain in the Rugby League Gold Coast (RLGC) competition for this season with the Currumbin Eagles.

Sacked during that year, the second-rower appeared in 179 games for the Melbourne Storm and 104 games for the Gold Coast Titans across a 15-year stint in the NRL and also represented the New Zealand Kiwis 22 times from 2012-19.

One of the game's elite back-rowers, whilst running off Cooper Cronk's hip in Melbourne, he was infamously sacked after he released a video of himself vaping in the toilets of CommBank Stadium during the Titans' game against the Bulldogs.

Playing for the Melbourne Storm's Under 20s team to begin his professional career, he would make his NRL debut midway through the 2008 NRL season and remained at the club for nine more seasons.

His time at the club included winning two NRL Grand Finals and the 2010 World Club Challenge Cup before exiting the team after the 2016 Grand Final loss to the Cronulla Sharks.

Joining the Gold Coast Titans for the next six years, he would unfortunately never reclaim the skill he once had and his time in Queensland would be mered by constant controversy.

The Eagles have also confirmed the re-signing of front-rower and skipper Jarrod Gill for the upcoming season.