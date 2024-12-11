A former front-rower for the Canberra Raiders and Gold Coast Titans, Shannon Boyd had decided to come out of retirement to sign with a new team that will see him resume his rugby league playing career.

Last playing in the NRL in 2020, Boyd has been lured out of retirement by the Canowindra Tigers, who play in the Woodbridge Cup competition and has signed a player-coach deal alongside Ron Lawrence.

A five-time Australian Kangaroos representative, Boyd was considered one of the most feared forwards in the NRL, where he played 125 first-grade matches between 2014 and 2020.

Also a member of the U18s and U20s NSW Blues team during his early years, he retired at the end of the 2020 NRL season following serious injuries that limited his game time on the Gold Coast.

"Shannon brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the club, having played 125 games in the NRL, also playing for Australia for the Kangaroos," the Canowindra Tigers said on social media.