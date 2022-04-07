Former Parramatta, Sydney and Gold Coast utility Brad Takairangi has narrowly avoided a custodial sentence after the 32-year-old crashed his car at speed into a police vehicle whilst under the influence of alcohol.

Takairangi was stood down from duties by his Super League employer, Hull Kingston Rovers, in January following the Sydney-born centre-come-second-rower's arrest.

After crashing his Mercedes into the stationary police car at a speed clocked between 96 and 112 kilometres per hour and more than two times the legal alcohol limit, Takairangi was initially sentenced to a 12-month prison sentence.

However, the dual international will not spend any time behind bars after the sentence was suspended for two years.

Still, Takairangi will be required to complete a 300-hour community service order, hand over his license for two years and pay a sum within the vicinity of $3500 AUD to an officer injured during the collision.

While managing 23 appearances for the Yorkshire outfit since signing on ahead of the 2021 season, the 178-game NRL representative has failed to lace the boots since being charged.

Yet, with his day in court behind him, Rovers have claimed the stood-down import is now back in the selection frame.

"The club have also undertaken and concluded an internal disciplinary procedure and Brad is now available for selection if, and when required," the brief statement for hullkr.co.uk began.

"The club are satisfied that Brad understands the gravity of this one-off incident and its potential consequences on an otherwise exemplary record, that he is genuinely remorseful and is keen to make reparation through his work in the community.

"The club do not condone anti-social behaviour of any kind, and the steps taken by the court and club today reflect that.

"Neither the club or player will comment further on the matter."

Given this, Takairangi will be afforded the opportunity to face Hull in a local derby on Friday, April 15 at Sewell Group Craven Park.