Former Brisbane Broncos player Jamil Hopoate has been released from prison and has reunited with his family after a stint behind bars.

In October 2022, Hopoate - the brother of current NRL players Albert Hopoate and Lehi Hopoate - was sentenced to a minimum of two years and three months in jail but has now been released and is living with his father, John Hopoate.

“He's good,” Hopoate told News Corp.

A member of the famous 'Hopoate Family', Jamil's NRL career only lasted 12 months when he played for the Brisbane Broncos in the 2020 season before being released.

However, his rap sheet is significantly longer, and he was convicted for transporting a large drug shipment from London to Sydney, where he was paid $10,000 to move cocaine, which has now been linked to an Irish cartel.

Before the incident that saw him spend over 24 months in prison, he was jailed for a year for a drunken, unprovoked attack on a man outside a local pub in 2014 and was subsequently released by the Manly Sea Eagles.