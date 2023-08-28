The Sydney Roosters will give star centre Joseph Manu every opportunity of making a shock appearance in Round 27.

The club confirmed that the injury which saw him taken from the field against the Wests Tigers on Saturday evening is a Grade 1 hamstring strain.

Hamstring strains - even mild ones - typically need at least a week off to recover, and in most instances two, but the Roosters are in a desperate situation, needing to beat the South Sydney Rabbitohs in Round 27 and have results go their way if they are to qualify for the finals.

That means any chance of Manu playing will be taken by the Roosters, who said he will work closely with club medical staff in an effort to be fit.

RELATED: How every Round 27 NRL game can change the final ladder

Manu may yet be required to line up in the number one jumper again. He replaced James Tedesco - who missed out on the Tigers game under the NRL's concussion policies - last weekend, but the Roosters have given no clear indication that he is a guarantee to return for the clash against South Sydney.

His history with concussions makes it a tricky situation for Trent Robinson's side, with the Roosters simply confirming the club, state and Australian captain is "progressing through return to play protocols."

If both Tedesco and Manu were out, then the Roosters would turn to third string fullback Joseph Suaalii, who did a superb job filling in for Manu against the Tigers. The Rabbitohs too are without their number one fullback as Latrell Mitchell observes a one-game suspension this weekend that he picked up for an elbow to Tyson Frizell in South Sydney's Round 25 loss to Newcastle.

The Roosters had three other concussion issues in their game against the Tigers, with Billy Smith, Sam Walker and Victor Radley all passing HIAs. They are all expected to play this weekend but will be monitored by club medical personnel under NRL policies.

The Roosters have also confirmed none of Sitili Tupouniua, Paul Momirovski or Connor Watson will be able to return this weekend either, although the club have revealed forward Naufahu Whyte's return to the NSW Cup from an MCL injury over the weekend was a success, giving coach Trent Robinson another option this week and more depth moving forward.