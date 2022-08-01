The NRL's transfer deadline - August 1 at 5pm - has come and gone, and clubs can now properly focus on the finals knowing exactly what their rosters look like.

With teams scrambling to fill the final spots on their roster, two player swaps occurred in the final three days of the window being open, including Oliver Gildart's loan move from the Tigers to the Roosters just two hours before the time expired.

The Tigers were involved in the other move over the last couple of days, sending out of favour winger David Nofoaluma to the Melbourne Storm on a loan deal for the remainder of the season as Craig Bellamy's side battle for a place in the top four.

The Tigers have arguably been one of the most involved club's in this year's transfer moves, also letting Luciano Leilua go to the North Queensland Cowboys, and Thomas Mikaele to the English Super League, while they managed to pick up Brent Naden from the Canterbury Bulldogs just months into his time at Belmore following the departure of Trent Barrett as head coach.

The Warriors have also been heavily involved this year, signing Daejarn Asi from the North Queensland Cowboys, and Sydney Roosters duo Freddy Lussick and Ronald Volkman, before letting go of Kodi Nikorima to the South Sydney Rabbitohs, and Matthew Lodge, firstly to no one, before the Sydney Roosters eventually would swoop in to secure his services.

Other club moves have seen Daniel Suluka-Fifita move from the Rabbitohs to the Roosters, and the first of the year all the way back in the opening rounds of the season, when Jamayne Isaako moved from the Brisbane Broncos to the Gold Coast Titans.

The English Super League have also gained plenty of players, with Daniel Alvaro, Jorge Taufua, Will Smith, Matt Dufty and Lachlan Lam switching immediately, along with the aforementioned Mikaele.

Sam Williams and Kevin Proctor were released without a new club to go to, while David Mead also announced his retirement effective immediately.

Every transfer move since the start of the NRL season

Note: * = Loan deal for the remainder of the 2022.