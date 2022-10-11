Just like the teams they play for, every year players move forward, and some move backwards.

Whether it be their form, their ladder position, every season is a year of fluctuations. So while some players reach the end of the line or hit a rough form patch, others breakout and enjoy career-best years, catch the eyes of fans and coaches alike.

While some sides struggled, even the worst sides had players on the up, whether it be a rookie growing into themselves, or an established star reaching a new level, every club had a player that got better this season.

Patrick Carrigan

Normally, the first season back from an ACL tear is a slow one. You gradually warm back up into form and shed the fear of re-injury over time. Not Carrigan, he hit the ground running in 2022, not only making himself a pivotal member of their forward pack, but claiming the Wally Lewis medal in his maiden Origin series.

Set to debut for Australia at the World Cup in the coming weeks.

Sebastian Kris

Before Round 1 kicked off, Kris seemed the odd-man out. Battling it out with Matt Timoko, Jarrod Croker, Harley Smith-Shields, Semi Valemi and Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for a centre spot, Kris impressed as he managed 14 tries in 20 games this season.

Averaging a tick over 100 metres a game this season, Kris has rightfully earned his place in New Zealand's World Cup squad, scoring a first-half hat-trick in the Kiwi's warm-up match against Leeds.

Max King

Joining Canterbury as a recruit in 2022, there were little expectations on King's shoulders, especially after departing the Melbourne system. Despite the doubts, King played more games in 2022 than he did in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 combined, featuring in every Canterbury game this season.

Averaged 102 metres, over 30 tackles and an offload each game to leave his mark on an otherwise lacklustre Bulldogs pack, and even snuck into the Prime Minister's XIII side.

Nicho Hynes

It feels like too obvious an answer, but who else?

The Cronulla halfback hadn't even spent an entire season as a starting player, let alone with the No. 7 on his back, yet the former Storm premiership-winner shone in 2022 in everything Cronulla did, and is one of the key reasons the club finished the regular season in 2nd.

Now a Dally M medallist, it's crazy to think Nicho has a lot more improvement left in him yet.

Beau Fermor

Anyone tip Beau to be the Titans' top try-scorer in 2022?

While some may have tipped a back-rower to take out that accolade, Fermor outshone David Fifita this year and established himself as one of the NRL's best young second-rowers.

Included in the extended Queensland squad as well as a try-scoring debut for the Prime Ministers XIII, representative honours aren't far off for this former Knight.

Lachlan Croker

Arguably one of the more underrated players in our game, Croker seamlessly transitioned from 'fill in until Manase Fainu returns' to 'Manly's full-time hooker' through a number of hard-nosed displays.

Croker has scored tries, kicked 40-20s, and averaged over 40 tackles a game this year. With Fainu now out of the picture, it's Croker's time to run riot.

Josh King

The former Newcastle Knight was very much a 'meat and potatoes' footballer during his time in the Hunter, he'll take his hit-ups and make his tackles and that's that.

Not under Craig Bellamy's watch.

King started 16 of 25 games this year, featuring in every Storm match as he began the ideal image of consistency in a greener pasture, and looks set to become a key figure in the forward pack after losing both Bromwich brothers and Felise Kaufusi to the Dolphins.

Dominic Young

The Knights winger made his NRL debut early last year, however the former Huddersfield Giants winger struggled with consistency, spending a lot of time moving between the NRL and the NSW Cup line-up.

Now, Young is set to be selected over Golden Boot winner Tom Makinson on England's right wing, such is the impact his 2022 season has had. The dreadlock-donning outside back is as hard to tackle as he is to catch - the flyer ensuring there is some on a gloomy horizon in the Hunter.

Wayde Egan

The former Penrith Panther, hailing from Lithgow, has always plodded along and done his job for his team, no praise needed. If it wasn't for the moustache, people mightn't recognise the hooker walking down the street.

But 2022 helped Warriors fans recognise the hard work he does on-field.

Egan isn't the star of the show but he is a vital cog, providing stability at the ruck, Egan is building towards a bright future at the club.

Tom Dearden

Tom isn't just the most improved Cowboy, he might be the most improved player in the NRL this season. That is the impact that Dearden has had on this North Queensland outfit.

Chad Townsend has been praised for his leadership, while the emergence of young trio Jeremiah Nanai, Reuben Cotter and Reece Robson stole headlines, but it was Dearden that deserves his name in lights.

Discarded by the Broncos midway through last season, Dearden is now an incumbent Maroon and fell agonisingly short of a maiden Grand Final appearance.

Dylan Brown

If Dearden is the most improved player in the competition, Dylan Brown is an extremely narrow second. The Kiwis five-eighth had just two try-assists in 2021, an abysmal effort for a starting No. 6 for a top side.

He equalled his 2021 try-assist tally by the end of Round 2 this season. The New Zealander is so nonchalant in his everyday life, however his attention to detail and fearlessness in attack is what left Brown borderline robbed of the Dally M Five-Eighth of the Year.

Dylan Edwards

It's hard to find a worthy candidate in Penriths' line-up because firstly, it rarely changes, and secondly, they're all so good already.

Henceforth, it has to be Clive Churchill Medallist Dylan Edwards, right? The custodian is one of the most consistent players in the NRL, taking the fearless hit-ups and always in position, the fullback is so underrated.

Some fans questioned whether he was a Top Ten fullback last season despite winning the premiership, now people are blowing up that he missed Kangaroos selection. What a year can do.

Tevita Tatola

The South Sydney Rabbitohs prop has gone from having to beat out Thomas Burgess and Mark Nicholls for a starting spot, to being arguably a top ten front-rower in the NRL today.

The Tongan forward had a multitude of 200+ metre games in 2022, crossing four times as well as making his fifth preliminary final in his fifth NRL season. Selected by Tonga for the World Cup, Tatola is a handful and a half for opposition sides.

Blake Lawrie

Apart from sitting next to Zac Lomax while the centre did his best Anthony Griffin impression on Fox Sports, Lawrie's best work in 2022 was done on-field.

The front-rower emerged from the pack this season, going from a fringe first-grader to a regular starter, and enjoyed some monster games in the meantime. His performance midseason against South Sydney was a career-best, whilst finally crossing for his first NRL try.

It's been a big year for Blake.

Joseph Manu

Joey Manu was already one of the best centres in the comp, how can he be most improved?'

Because people weren't discussing Manu as the NRL's best player last season.

Joey has shot up the rungs this season, especially when playing in the spine as he will for the Kiwis, dominating performances in a way we've never seen Manu do before. He was already close to if not the best centre in the game last season.

Both Ben Dobbin and Brian Fletcher has floated Manu as the NRL's best over the past few weeks, and it's not hard to see why.

Joe Ofahengaue

The former Bronco excelled at lock in a struggling side, laying the platform for Wests' young forwards as well as picking up the club's Player of the Year award.

The prop-turned-lock will be eager to hit the ground running next season alongside recruits Apisai Koroisau and Isaiah Papali'i, and turn the clubs wooden spoon fortunes around.