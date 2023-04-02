Former Leeds Rhino dummy half Kruise Leeming has signed with the Gold Coast Titans for the remainder of the 2023 NRL season.

The Titans have worn a shot to their hooking depth in recent weeks with an injury to Sam Verrills, who is expected to miss a number of weeks before his return.

Chris Randall has been filling the number nine jersey since the injury, but given he has the ability to play in the middle third when not required to play hooker, the idea of signing another specialist number nine made the world of sense for the Titans.

The 27-year-old Leeming will slot straight into that role for the Titans, who sit in 13th spot on the table (before Round 5 Sunday games) with two wins and two losses from their four games and bye points still to be added.

Leeming left the Rhinos just a matter of weeks ago, having played in the Super League grand final last year with the club.

Debuting for the Huddersfield Giants in 2013, he has gone on to play 197 games in the Super League, with the Eswatini-born (formerly Swaziland) hooker also having the ability to play in the halves and having notched up an appearance for the England Knights in 2018, and two for the Combined Nations All Stars in 2021 and 2022.

A talented dummy half, coached Justin Holbrook said Leeming's experience will be important for the Titans in the coming weeks.

“Kruise has runs on the board in the hooking role and has shown what he can do in the English competition for many years now,” Holbrook said in a club statement.

“With Sam Verrills on the sidelines as he recovers from surgery, it was important that we had quality depth in the hooking role.

“Chris Randall has already done a fantastic job for us in the number nine jersey, but we need to make sure we've got depth in the role given it's a key position.”

Leeming could be available for selection as early as next week, although it's unclear whether the Titans will opt to rush him into the side following a bye this week.

The Titans next game comes on Sunday, April 9 against the St George Illawarra Dragons.