The Canberra Raiders have confirmed the signing of Matty Nicholson for the 2025 NRL season.

At just 20 years of age, Nicholson, a second-rower, has already made his debut for the England national team and has 33 appearances under his belt for the Warrington Wolves in the Super League.

A raw talent, he will likely become the direct replacement for Elliott Whitehead, who is heading to the south of France at the end of this season to finish his career with the Catalans Dragons.

The Raiders have made no secret in recent times of their desire to add edge forwards to their roster given Whitehead's impending retirement and the continuing uncertainty around the future of Corey Harawira-Naera.

The club signed Zac Hosking from the Penrith Panthers this pre-season, and have had well-publicised attempts at signing David Fifita from the Gold Coast Titans.

Nicholson, who is currently playing under Sam Burgess in the English Super League, has signed a three-year deal to make the shift to Australia's capital and will be tied to the Raiders until at least the end of the 2027 season.

The Raiders have signed plenty of English players over the years, and CEO Don Furner said Nicholson will be another to succeed with the club.

“The Raiders have had some wonderful success in having young English players come to Canberra and establish themselves as NRL stars,” Furner said in a club statement confirming the news.

“We're looking forward to Matty joining us in 2025 and we wish him all the best for the remainder of the season with Warrington.”

Nicholson's Warrington side currently sit in second place on the Super League ladder.