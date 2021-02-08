Matt Burton’s agent David Riolo has asked for the Panthers to release the rising star to Canterbury immediately.

The young gun has signed with the Bulldogs for 2022 and 2023 with a player option for a potential third season in a major coup for Trent Barrett’s side.

One of the game’s most exciting young players, Burton would be limited for first-grade opportunities at the Panthers in 2021.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, Riolo believes it is a disservice to Burton not releasing him now.

“I am not upset with Penrith,” Riolo said.

“Penrith have been really good and developed the kid.But both parties should move on, it (will be) better for all of them. He will lose a year of first grade if he stays.”

Asked if Burton wanted a release, Riolo responded:”100 per cent.”

Riolo said it would be best for all parties if the 20-year old was released now as Penrith could move on from a player that doesn’t want to be there.

“In my opinion it is better if Matt Burton goes to the Bulldogs now,” he said.

“It is better for Matt Burton. It is better for Bulldogs. And it is better for Penrith because they remove a surplus player who doesn’t really want to be there.

“He wants to be somewhere else.”

He added that while Burton has trained with the top squad all pre-season, the young gun would rarely feature in the first grade this season.

“He trains with the top squad but he is not in the top team. He is surplus to their top team so let him go now.”

Burton has played six NRL games, including five in 2020, since making his debut in 2019.