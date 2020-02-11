The Parramatta Eels have upgraded hooker Rhys Davies to the club’s top 30 roster for 2020.

He played for the Eels’ feeder club Wentworthville over the last two seasons and signed a development contract on November 1.

Parramatta general manager of football Mark O’Neill told parraeels.com.au: “Rhys has arrived in the top 30 NRL squad from a different pathway than the junior elite rep program however his progression is no less significant.

“It is hard not to be impressed by his toughness, talent and character and it is exciting to be able to provide this opportunity for Rhys.”

Davis will make his Eels debut in the Nines tournament this weekend.