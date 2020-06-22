SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - AUGUST 22: Nathan Brown of the Eels Is tackled during the round 23 NRL match between the Parramatta Eels and the Canterbury Bulldogs at Bankwest Stadium on August 22, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Eels star Nathan Brown will challenge his two-match ban at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Brown was charged with a grade-two careless high tackle for a hit on Rooster Victor Radley in Saturday night’s clash.

He will look to have the charge downgraded after entering an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs winger Christian Crichton faces a two-week suspension for a shoulder charge on Shark Matt Moylan.

He was charged with grade one offence and can have the ban reduced to one game with an early guilty plea.

Broncos duo Patrick Carrigan and Tom Flegler both accepted a one-game suspension each for incidents in Thursday night’s clash with Newcastle.