Eels star Nathan Brown will challenge his two-match ban at the NRL judiciary on Tuesday night.

Brown was charged with a grade-two careless high tackle for a hit on Rooster Victor Radley in Saturday night’s clash.

He will look to have the charge downgraded after entering an early guilty plea.

Meanwhile, Bulldogs winger Christian Crichton faces a two-week suspension for a shoulder charge on Shark Matt Moylan.

He was charged with grade one offence and can have the ban reduced to one game with an early guilty plea.

Broncos duo Patrick Carrigan and Tom Flegler both accepted a one-game suspension each for incidents in Thursday night’s clash with Newcastle.