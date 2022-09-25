After coming to the rescue with an incredible second-half performance in the preliminary final against North Queensland, it’s been revealed that Parramatta Eels back-rower Shaun Lane is on the verge of signing a multi-year extension worth millions.

Lane’s contract expires next year, meaning he’s free to test his worth on the market come November 1 – but he’s been in incredible form during the club’s finals surge and is now likely to earn a three-year extension worth around $2 million, according to the Daily Telegraph.

His decision to extend is a welcome relief for the blue and gold, who are about to lose a wealth of experience and depth in key positions, including Reed Mahoney and Isaiah Papali’i.

They also have a large number of key personnel entering the final years of their contracts, leaving them eligible to entertain offers from other clubs in November. That list is co-headlined by star halves Dylan Brown and Mitchell Moses, and also includes Bailey Simonsson, Will Penisini and Maika Sivo among others.

Lane joined the Eels in 2019 following stints at the Bulldogs, Warriors and Manly. He’s grown in confidence and ability under Brad Arthur, as demonstrated by his hugely influential role in the preliminary final victory.

“I’m happy with how I’ve played,” Lane told AAP after the match.

“If you look at my form, objectively I’ve been great. I feel like I’m up there with the best back-rowers in the comp.”