Parramatta re-signed Dylan Brown to a three-year contract extension on Tuesday, and are set to announce the re-signing of Oregon Kaufusi later on Wednesday.

Kaufusi is set to put pen to paper on a two-year extension, which will take him through to the end of the 2022 season.

According to Fox Sports, the Eels will lock down Kaufusi’s signing on Wednesday before turning their attentions to hooker Reed Mahoney.

Mahoney is currently locked down for 2020, but Parramatta will be hoping to keep the rake around long-term.

The Eels are strengthening their core one man at a time, after bringing Ryan Matterson and Regan Campbell-Gillard to the club.

It hasn’t been all smooth sailing for Parramatta this off-season, with both Stefano Utoikamanu and Trey Mooney leaving for the Tigers and Raiders respectively over the last month.