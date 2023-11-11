The Parramatta Eels have poached front rower Javahn Stevenson-Hala from the Sydney Roosters ahead of the 2024 season.

Stevenson-Hala has signed a two-year contract with the Eels that will see him remain at the club until at least the end of the 2025 season.

Previously played for the Sydney Roosters in competitions such as the SG Ball and Harold Matthews Cup, Stevenson-Hala is a player to keep an eye on for the future.

Last season he scored four tries in three appearances for the Sydney Rooster SG Ball side and the year before recorded a try in his only game in the Harold Matthews Cup.

It is currently unknown what type of contract he has signed. However, one could assume that the deal will see him awarded either a supplementary contract or a train-and-trial deal.

Born in New Zealand, he stands in at an impressive 190 centimetres and weighs in at 108 kilograms at the time this article was published.