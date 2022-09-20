All of the Penrith Panthers, Parramatta Eels and South Sydney Rabbitohs are facing potential headaches ahead of this weekend's preliminary finals.

Teams will be named at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday, with the North Queensland Cowboys the only team who will be business as usual.

Here is all the latest in team news and rumours ahead of this weekend's two grand final qualifiers.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Penrith Panthers

North Queensland Cowboys

The Cowboys won't be forced into any changes for this one after a week off. With no injuries out of their clash with the Sharks, the only question will be whether Luciano Leilua slots back into the starting side after being a late demotion to the bench for Tom Gilbert in the qualifying final.

Penrith Panthers

The Eels have a big problem with Tom Opacic racing the clock from a hamstring injury. The severity of the injury is unclear at this stage, and whether he will be named or not on Tuesday afternoon is up for debate. It's understood that club medical staff will give Opacic every chance to play, meaning he is likely to be named.

Should the centre miss out, then reports have suggested that Marata Niukore could shift into the outside backs, which would bring Ryan Matterson into the starting side at lock, while Bryce Cartwright or Nathan Brown would join the bench. If Niukore is kept in the forwards, it's likely Bailey Simonsson would come into the team on the wing, with Waqa Blake then moving into the centres.

Penrith Panthers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Penrith Panthers

Taylan May will miss the preliminary final after accepting an early guilty plea which will allow him to return for the grand final. Charlie Staines is the most logical replacement for May and will come straight into the team on the wing. It has been reported however that To'o will swap back to the left wing - a position he left as May came into first grade - with Staines to play on the right-hand side. That should be Penrith's only change with no other injury or suspension worries after their qualifying win over the Eels a fortnight ago.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

All of Siliva Havili, Jai Arrow and AJ Johnston are racing the clock for the Rabbitohs to line up in the preliminary final, however, all three are believed to be a good chance of playing. Havili was thought to be the most in doubt with a calf injury, and would be replaced by Peter Mamouzelos if he misses out. If Arrow - who has a groin niggle - doesn't play, then it's expected Davvy Moale would be the man to come in, while Johnston's absence would see Jaxson Paulo the favourite to come into the side, however, expect the trio to all be named on Tuesday.