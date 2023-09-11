SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MAY 14: The NRL Indigenous logo is displayed on the field with the Roosters Holden Cup players prior to the round 10 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Parramatta Eels at Allianz Stadium on May 14, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Due to backlash from Rod Churchill's comments and criticism of Latrell Mitchell, the NRL is set to overhaul the Clive Churchill Medal presentation ceremony.

The NRL and Rod Churchill have agreed that Rod will not be on stage to present the Clive Churchill medal at the conclusion of the Grand Final.

According to the Herald, Parramatta Eels legendary halfback and the very first Clive Churchill Medallist Peter Sterling is set to be asked to present this year's Clive Churchill Medal.

This will be followed by Cliff Lyons (1987 winner) to present the medal in 2024, Paul Dunn (1988 winner) to present the medal in 2025, and so on.

As the only two-time winners of the prestigious honour, it is unlikely that Canberra Raiders legend Bradley Clyde and Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater will be asked to present the medal twice. It also means that the most recent winner, Dylan Edwards, will present the award in 2057.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 05: Sam Burgess of the Rabbitohs poses with the Clive Churchill Medal after the 2014 NRL Grand Final match between the South Sydney Rabbitohs and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on October 5, 2014 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Kolbe/Getty Images)

Previous Clive Churchill Medal winners (1986-2004)

1986: Peter Sterling (Eels)
1987: Cliff Lyons (Sea Eagles)
1988: Paul Dunn (Bulldogs)
1989: Bradley Clyde (Raiders)
1990: Ricky Stuart (Raiders)
1991: Bradley Clyde (Raiders)
1992: Allan Langer (Broncos)
1993: Brad Mackay (Dragons)
1994: David Furner (Raiders)
1995: Jim Dymock (Bulldogs)
1996: Geoff Toovey (Sea Eagles)
1997: Robbie O'Davis (Knights)
1998: Gorden Tallis (Broncos)
1999: Brett Kimmorley (Storm)
2000: Darren Lockyer (Broncos)
2001: Andrew Johns (Knights)
2002: Craig Fitzgibbon (Roosters)
2003: Luke Priddis (Panthers)
2004: Willie Mason (Bulldogs)
2005: Scott Prince (Tigers)
2006: Shaun Berrigan (Broncos)
2007: Greg Inglis (Storm)
2008: Brent Kite (Sea Eagles)
2009: Billy Slater (Storm)
2010: Darius Boyd (Dragons)
2011: Glenn Stewart (Sea Eagles)
2012: Cooper Cronk (Roosters)
2013: Daly Cherry-Evans (Sea Eagles)
2014: Sam Burgess (Rabbitohs)
2015: Johnathan Thurston (Cowboys)
2016: Luke Lewis (Sharks)
2017: Billy Slater (Storm)
2018: Luke Keary (Roosters)
2019: Jack Wighton (Raiders)
2020: Ryan Papanehuyzen (Storm)
2021: Nathan Cleary (Panthers)
2022: Dylan Edwards (Panthers)