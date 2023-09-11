Due to backlash from Rod Churchill's comments and criticism of Latrell Mitchell, the NRL is set to overhaul the Clive Churchill Medal presentation ceremony.

The NRL and Rod Churchill have agreed that Rod will not be on stage to present the Clive Churchill medal at the conclusion of the Grand Final.

According to the Herald, Parramatta Eels legendary halfback and the very first Clive Churchill Medallist Peter Sterling is set to be asked to present this year's Clive Churchill Medal.

This will be followed by Cliff Lyons (1987 winner) to present the medal in 2024, Paul Dunn (1988 winner) to present the medal in 2025, and so on.

As the only two-time winners of the prestigious honour, it is unlikely that Canberra Raiders legend Bradley Clyde and Melbourne Storm legend Billy Slater will be asked to present the medal twice. It also means that the most recent winner, Dylan Edwards, will present the award in 2057.

Previous Clive Churchill Medal winners (1986-2004)