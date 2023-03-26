The Parramatta Eels have informed captain and fullback Clinton Gutherson that they will be looking to pursue a potential fullback option.

The decision comes after the club looks to return back to the Grand Final this season.

Reported by the Sydney Morning Herald, the Eels are looking to sign a "game-breaker" to immediately join the club.

They also reported that the club sat down with Gutherson to inform him that they will be pursuing a fullback option and he has given them his blessing to hit the open market.

Eyeing an X-factor option, the club have denied it will remove Gutherson from the No.1 jersey.

It is more likely that the recruit will come off the bench and replace the skipper during the game at the back of the field. Through this, Gutherson will be able to shift into different parts of the backline.

"The club is adamant the recruitment target, which is still a work in progress, is being sought to provide the club with an X-factor option," Michael Chammas from the Sydney Morning Herald reported.

"Sources with knowledge of discussions speaking under the condition of anonymity due to the confidential nature of negotiations said the Eels have significant salary cap space to attract a player of quality this year."