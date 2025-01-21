Penrith Panthers star fullback Dylan Edwards has confirmed he is expected to be available for Round 1 of the 2025 NRL season.

The Panthers' star fullback who made his State of Origin debut in 2024 as part of the Blues' first team to win a decider in Brisbane for 20 years went under the knife during the off-season.

The surgery happened in mid-November at the end of the Pacific Championships, with it being the same procedure as the one Nathan Cleary had.

Timelines had him as doubtful for Round 1, but he is now back at training and ramping up his workload slowly, with the Panthers confident he will be fit to play in Round 1.

Adding to the issue for Penrith is the fact they commence their season ahead of the rest of the competition when they fly to Las Vegas to play the Cronulla Sharks on March 1 (Sunday, March 2 AEDT).

Edwards told News Corp that he hasn't had any hiccups in recovery as yet.

“It's going really well, it's healing up nicely and I haven't had any hiccups which is nice,” he said in the report.

“If it all goes to plan I'll be available (for round 1).

“I've started some light contact stuff now, I'll just gradually build in and it's my second week back now.

“I think it should be on track, I don't think we're forcing anything or pushing anything, it's just how it falls."

The expected recovery for a return to play from the injury is between 14 and 16 weeks, putting Edwards slightly ahead of schedule if he does make Round 1 given the mid-November timeline of his surgery.

A critical part of Penrith's gameplan, Edwards may not create as much as other fullbacks, but runs the ball more than any and has been in the top ten for average run metres in each of the last three seasons.

Heading into a season where mass change has occurred at the foot of the mountains, the Panthers, who will be displaced from their traditional home as renovations take place, will be relying on their star fullback to churn out performances on a similar level to what was experienced last year.

The star being fit for Round 1 will play a part in that, with Cronulla a top-four side last year and looking to make an early statement after picking up Addin Fonua-Blake from the New Zealand Warriors during the off-season.