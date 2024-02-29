Two glorious pieces of play by Wigan ended up defining the 2024 World Club Challenge.

The brilliant covering tackle by full-back Jai Field on Taylan May to save a try at a crucial time and the brilliant “no try” (not quite) scored by Bevan French off a judicious kick from the scrum.

Here, Zero Tackle reflects on similar crucial plays in rugby league history.

Try savers

Jai Field's tackle was as good as you could see in a major game. For those who missed it, here it is.

This wonderful tackle immediately brought two other famous tackles in big games to the forefront.

The first, Scott Sattler in the 2003 NRL Grand Final, for Penrith against the Sydney Roosters.

The second, not as well known, but a tackle judged by no less a judge than Roy Masters as better than Sattler's - Brian Johnson's magnificent effort on Stan Cutler in the 1979 NSWRL Grand Final.

» Johnson's tackle on Cutler

Tries from kicks off scrums in big games

While kicking through tries are rare, they have certainly occurred in lots of big games. The WCC nearly featured one of the best with French ruled only an inch off-side in what would have been a memorable score.

» French ruled off-side

Some of the best kicking through tries include this prodigious effort by Joe Lydon for Wigan in the 1987 Championship Final against Warrington at Old Trafford.

Of course, who can forget Billy Slater's pearler for Queensland against New South Wales in 2004, Game 2 (a try which no doubt still haunts Phil Gould)?

One of the strangest (and best) kicking through tries was scored in the soaked 1968 Challenge Cup Final between Wakefield and Leeds, the famous “Watersplash Final” played in horrendously wet conditions.

» 1968 Challenge Cup Final try

Tries scored from kicks directly off scrums are even rarer in big games these days. Nevertheless, they have certainly occurred in big matches.

One of the first recorded on film was this beauty scored by Welshman Billy Boston in the 1959 Challenge Cup Final, for Wigan against Hull.

In a brilliant battle between great wingers, Dale Shearer caught Eric Grothe on the hop in the Third Game of the 1985 State of Origin series here.

» Shearter try

Danny McGuire's excellent try against New Zealand in the 2008 Rugby League World Cup Semi Final is another that springs to mind.

We should feel blessed that our game's history is so rich and enduring.