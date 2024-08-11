The New Zealand Warriors and Dylan Walker have both responded to rumours that the 29-year-old asked for a release from the final year of his contract with the club.

A fortnight ago, Walker found himself in the headlines after a renowned journalist stated that he wanted to leave the Warriors and return to Australia due to personal reasons.

The reports came as a surprise, considering he has been a key part of Andrew Webster's side since he arrived at the start of the 2023 season and played a vital role in them reaching the finals last season.

However, both Dylan Walker and the Warriors have separately confirmed to the NZ Herald that "no release has been sought by the player or his representative".

Predominately playing at lock forward in recent seasons, Walker has played multiple positions throughout his career and remains contracted at the club until the end of the 2025 NRL season.

Captaining the team in recent weeks due to the season-ending injury to Tohu Harris, Walker has made 16 appearances, and he has become a stalwart of the forward pack.

His statistics this season include one try, 26 tackle busts, 448 tackles (93.1 per cent tackle efficiency) and 2069 total running metres - averaging 129 per match.

Despite both parties confirming no release has been sought for his final year at the club, he may decide to return to Australia in the future.

From November 1, he can negotiate with rival teams to secure a contract beyond the expiration of his current deal.

The utility commenced his career back in 2013 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs before switching to the Manly Sea Eagles in 2016.