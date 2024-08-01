Dylan Walker is reportedly set to be on the search for a new club ahead of the 2025 NRL season.

The New Zealand Warriors utility - who predominantly has played at lock forward in recent seasons, but can also slot into the halves, centre, fullback or even dummy half - has been a key part of Andrew Webster's side since his arrival at the start of the 2023 season.

Walker, who helped the Warriors to a top four finish and preliminary final last year, hasn't been able to hit the same heights this year with injury also hampering his efforts, and it now appears he could be on the move, with Wide World of Sports' The Mole reporting he will exit the club at the end of the year.

As it stands, Walker is contracted with the Warriors until the end of the 2025 season and would need a release to link up with a new club, but it's one the Warriors may be willing to grant given the price tag of the 29-year-old, which is rumoured to be around $700,000 per season.

It's also likely the Warriors would consider the release given he wants to return to Australia for personal reasons, per the report.

What is unclear is which other clubs around the competition may be willing to pick up that hefty price tag for next year, or offer him a longer deal.

The utility commences his career back in 2013 with the South Sydney Rabbitohs, before switching to the Manly Sea Eagles in 2016.

With 224 NRL games under his belt to go with four Tests for Australia and two Origins for New South Wales, he is fast becoming one of the competition's most experienced players, and plenty of clubs could make a play for the utility if he does go to market.