The Parramatta Eels have confirmed that Dylan Brown will take up his player option to remain with the club through the 2023 season.

Brown's contract was one which had been hanging in the balance for some time, however, he has now agreed to stay with the Eels for another year.

When November 1 - the deadline for negotiation clicked over - Parramatta had multiple players on player options, with the other high profile star being Reagan Campbell-Gillard. He has since signed a long-term extension.

Brown not being offered an extension could speak to where the club view him, with a big two seasons needed now for Brown to maintain what is rumoured to be a $700,000 per season contract once it expires at the end of 2023.

Parramatta's general manager of football Mark O'Neill said the club were pleased Brown had extended his stay.

“We are pleased that Dylan has extended his stay with our Club for the 2023 season. At 21 years of age, and playing that many NRL games in such a key position, is truly remarkable. Having his contract sorted now allows Dylan to focus on the season ahead which we are all excited about," O'Neill said.

“He is a great contributor to our Club both on and off the field and we look forward to him being an integral part of our organisation until at least 2023.”

Brown is an Eels junior and burst onto the scene following his debut, however, struggled for form throughout 2021, scoring just four tries and assisting only another two in his 21 appearances.