One of the brightest young centres in rugby league, 2023 Under-19s NSW Blues representative Savelio Tamale has reportedly agreed to a new contract.

An outside back for the St George Illawarra Dragons, Tamale has been a standout in the NSW Cup for the Dragons this season and remains off-contract at the end of the season.

While he was touted as the future of the Dragons' outside backs, he has struggled to break into the club's first-grade side and has been overlooked in favour of players such as Christian Tuipulotu.

Before playing rugby league, Tamale was a NSW Waratahs Under-18s squad member before being poached from the 15-man game but has recently been linked with a potential move to several different teams in the competition.

Per The Canberra Times, Dragons young centre Savelio Tamale has agreed to terms on a two-year contract to sign with the Canberra Raiders.

Linked with a potential move to the Parramatta Eels, the new deal will see him join the Raiders Top 30 roster for next season alongside fellow 2023 U19s NSW Blues teammates Ethan Strange, Chevy Stewart and Ethan Sanders.

The club has also signed former U19s NSW Blues representative Myles Martin from the Newcastle Knights while another U19s representative Jake Clydsdale has been competing in NSW Cup for the Raiders this season.

