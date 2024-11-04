The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly shortlisted five players as options to replace the departed Ben Hunt in the halves for the 2025 NRL season.

After seven seasons and 147 matches for the Dragons, Hunt's time at the club was confirmed at the backend of last month and he was released from the final season of his contract.

His departure means that the Dragons will need to prepare for life without him and will produce a new halves combination next season and beyond as they aim to reach the NRL Finals series once again.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Dragons have already shortlisted Super League duo Bevan French and Brodie Croft, Cronulla Sharks youngster Daniel Atkinson, Rabbitohs halfback Lachlan Ilias and Wests Tigers utility back Adam Doueihi as potential replacements for Hunt.

Last playing in the NRL in 2021 with the Brisbane Broncos and Melbourne Storm, Croft has taken his game to new heights overseas with the Salford Red Devils and Leeds Rhinos winning the Man of Steel Award.

French, a former member of the Parramatta Eels, has also won the Man of Steel Award doing it in 2023 and backed his career-best season with man of the match honours in the Super League Grand Final and Challenge Cup for the Wigan Warriors - this made him the first ever player to achieve this.

Shane Flanagan confirmed to the publication that he will meet with assistant coach Dean Young on Wednesday to discuss possible options as to who will join Kyle Flanagan in the halves as the club prepares for pre-season training.

“We just want to get all our options, our potential sixes and sevens, lined up on the table. We will meet on Wednesday as a club and see what is best for us,” Flanagan said.

“We're working out who to put on our list. That's it at this stage. We will take a breath and see what's out there and assess it once we have all the information.

“There are many players we could potentially look at. We also have to work out whether we hold our fire and go for 2026.

“I wouldn't say anyone is in front of anyone else but I just needed to work out who we could look at or do we go with what we have for 2025. We might scratch some players off straight away. I'm not saying they're in or out.”