The Dragons are set to shut down the Raiders’ hopes of landing Matt Dufty on an immediate release, with the Saints understood to be keen on keeping their in-form fullback until season’s end.

As reported by The Daily Telegraph, the Raiders have weighed up making a move for the 25-year-old that would see him join the Green Machine for the remainder of the 2021 season.

While reports suggest no official request has been made by the Raiders, the Dragons are understood to be ready to shoot down offers that would see Dufty depart Kogarah anytime soon.

With a top-eight finish well within Anthony Griffin‘s sights, Dufty firms as a valuable asset to the club’s second half of the season, particularly given his recent two-try, five-try-assist outing against the Broncos.

MATTHEW DUFTY

Fullback Dragons ROUND 13 STATS 2

Tries 5

Try Assists 2

Tackle Breaks

That performance has sky-rocketed Dufty’s stocks after St George Illawarra and Griffin revealed he would not be offered a new deal past 2021.

The Raiders are one of several keen suitors for the New South Welshman and would see an immediate move to the nation’s capital as a key acquisition given the absence of Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad for the rest of the season through injury.

Canberra also have an opened list spot following the release of halfback George Williams and would have the financial backing to be able to accompany the fee Dufty would demand.

News Corp’s report also reveals that Dufty is set to meet with the Raiders this week as the Green Machine weigh up an offer for the 78-gamer.