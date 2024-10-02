St George Illawarra Dragons outside back Max Feagai has found a new home away from the Red V after they decided against offering him a contract extension for next season.

Aiming to continue his career in the NRL, Feagai has signed a two-year contract with The Dolphins until the end of the 2026 season - he will join the team in November for pre-season training.

The arrival of the 23-year-old comes after he featured in 23 matches for the Dragons and adds further depth to the back-line that will also include Junior Tupou from the Wests Tigers next season.

An U18s NSW Blues and Australian Schoolboys representative during his junior career, Kristian Woolf will be looking to get the best out of him as he enters his first season as an NRL head coach.

"Max is just the kind of recruit we are looking for to add depth and youth to our squad," said Dolphins CEO Terry Reader.

"He has been a representative player through his junior career, and with 23 matches behind him now he has proved he is a true NRL player.

"Importantly, this year he played the most NRL games of any year in his career. So what is most exciting is that we know his best football is just ahead of him."

The signature of Feagai means The Dolphins have four vacant spots remaining in their Top 30 roster for next season, as Edrick Lee, Anthony Milford, Tesi Niu and Valynce Te Whare remain without a contract for 2025.

Embed from Getty Images

Dolphins Best 17 and Full Squad for 2025

1. Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

2. Jack Bostock

3. Jake Averillo

4. Herbie Farnworth

5. Jamayne Isaako

6. Kodi Nikorima

7. Isaiya Katoa

8. Daniel Saifiti

9. Jeremy Marshall-King

10. Thomas Flegler

11. Felise Kaufusi

12. Tom Gilbert

13. Max Plath

Interchange

14. Sean O'Sullivan

15. Mark Nicholls

16. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki

17. Ray Stone

Rest of squad

18. Junior Tupou

19. Oryn Keeley

20. Harrison Graham

21. Kenneath Bromwich

22. Connelly Lemuelu

23. Josh Kerr

24. Trai Fuller

25. Mason Teague

26. Max Feagai

27. No player signed.

28. No player signed.

29. No player signed.

30. No player signed.

Robert Jennings has a mutual options in his contract for 2025 and has not been included in the list of contracted players.

Roster spots open: 4

2025 development list

1. Elijah Rasmussen

2. Aublix Tawha