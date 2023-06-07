The Dragons have met with Shane Flanagan as they narrow down their head coaching role to three candidates.

News Corp is reporting that Flanagan met with the Dragons on Wednesday as the club steps up its pursuit to bring the premiership-winning coach to its club.

The publication also stated that the club has met with Ben Hornby, an assistant coach with the Rabbitohs, while club officials have talked to Dean Young, a former player of the Dragons and an assistant coach with the Cowboys.

While the clubs have narrowed the list down to three contenders above, it means Des Hasler - who has been linked to the club - is unlikely and is now considered an outside chance.

After their first choice option, Jason Ryles turned down the chance to coach the Dragons; the likeliest choice is Dean Young. Young recently had formal talks with the club regarding the head coaching role.

Although Young is the favourite, Shane Flanagan has made it clear that he wants the job. An assistant coach under Anthony Seibold at Manly presently, he has worked at the Dragons in the past as both an assistant coach and working in the recruitment area.

As the Dragons edge closer to a decision, the club is set to deliver a decision potentially as soon as this week.