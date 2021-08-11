Dragons forward Tyrell Fuimaono has inked a new two-year deal to remain at St George Illawarra, and he won't be the only Fuimaono at the club from here on.

The club announced on Wednesday that Tyrell's sister, Taliah, will join the Dragons' women's side.

The double signing confirms the first ever brother-sister combination in the top flight of Australian rugby league.

Tyrell has played 30 matches at the Kogarah club since moving from the Panthers ahead of the 2020 season.

Embed from Getty Images

The 25-year-old has been a versatile asset for the Saints, playing at second-row, lock, centre and off the interchange this season.

Taliah, a five-eighth who has battled ACL setbacks, was a key contributor for the Mounties' Women's side this season before the competition was brought to an abrupt ending.

"It's a special occasion for a lot of us but particularly for my mum Michelle and my sister. Mum is rapt. She's never missed a game of mine or of Taliah, we have always been her number one priority every weekend," Tyrell said, per the club's announcement.

"To be able to have us both play at the highest level in front of her after all the time and effort she has contributed throughout our journeys and careers is very rewarding. Mum's endless support has made this possible.

Embed from Getty Images

"Extending for another two years is special too, my mindset has constantly changed from when I first signed and throughout my time at the Dragons. Football is absolutely my main focus in my life and I'm now very keen on finding consistency in my performances."

Taliah was just as excited to be joining the Dragons and being accompanied by her brother in the Red V.

"I'm excited to finally have a breakthrough in my career although I didn't expect it to come so soon," Taliah said.

"Overall this is such a huge deal for our mum and our family. It's going to be a huge change for me but one that will be made even more special now that Tyrell and I get to be at the Dragons together."