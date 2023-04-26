The Dolphins have confirmed the signing of St George Illawarra Dragons forward Josh Kerr on a two-year deal beginning next season.

His move north will be a homecoming for the Queenslander, who played his junior footy in the Redcliffe Dolphins system before heading to Melbourne in 2015 and eventually joining the Dragons in 2019, where he made his NRL debut.

The 27-year-old has played 61 games for the Dragons so far and also managed to make the Queensland State of Origin team in 2020, although he didn't feature in a game.

Kerr is another name on the list of forwards to depart the Dragons in recent years, including former captain Cameron McInnes and a man currently playing the best footy of his career at the Warriors, Jackson Ford.

Dolphins' chief executive Terry Reader spoke to the club website for the official announcement and was very happy to be bringing Kerr home.

“Josh is a really important recruit for the Dolphins and a good story for the game in general,” said Reader.

“One of the key reasons to put in the 17th team was to give more young local players a pathway to the NRL through our system.

“Josh is an example of a good young Dolphins player that had to head to first Melbourne and then Sydney to make it in the NRL.

“Now he will be able to represent his junior club in the best rugby league competition in the world”.

Despite not managing to play an Origin game Kerr has represented the Indigenous all-stars five times since 2019, and while he was in that Queensland squad in 2020, he did win the Peter Jackson Memorial Medal for his contribution to the team camp.

Kerr will play out the rest of his contract with the Dragons this season and is expected to remain in the 17 as his side takes on the Bulldogs at 4:05 PM on Sunday afternoon.