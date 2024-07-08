The St George Illawarra Dragons have reportedly retained the services of a key coaching staff member beyond this season.

According to News Corp, the Dragons have extended the services of assistant coach Ryan Carr, whose contract expires at the end of the season.

Previously an assistant coach with the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Cronulla Sharks and NSW Cup coach of the Parramatta Eels, Carr joined the Dragons in 2022 under Anthony Griffin following a head coaching stint at the Featherstone Rovers and working closely under Brad Arthur at the Eels.

However, Griffin's abrupt departure less than 12 months later would see him take control of the Dragons before the arrival of Shane Flanagan.

During this time, he managed three wins from 12 matches with a 25 per cent winning record but managed to keep their star players such as Ben Hunt at the club and away from the lure of moving to other teams.

While it is unknown at this stage how many more years he has been extended for, the extension comes after he impressed during his tenure as the club's interim head coach last season following Anthony Griffin's departure.

Before the Wests Tigers signed John Morris from the Rabbitohs, Carr emerged as a surprising contender to join Benji Marshall's coaching staff.

