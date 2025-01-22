The St George Illawarra Dragons' need for re-enforcements in the forward pack might be about to go up the gears, with Francis Molo reportedly requesting a release from the remainder of his playing contract.

Reports are currently mixed, however, the The Sydney Morning Herald are reporting he has been granted mental health leave and as a result has been absent from club duties over the last fortnight.

News Corp are reporting the issues are far deeper than that, with Molo understood to have told those close to him that he has played his last game as a Dragon.

It's understood crunch meetings are set for next week between Molo's camp and authorities at the Dragons.

The Dragons are believed to be less than receptive to the idea of granting an immediate release, and that would hardly come as a surprise given coach Shane Flanagan has made it clear they already want to sign another prop, not lose one.

The Dragons have plenty of players able to play in the middle on their roster, but a number of those are rookies are not quite ready for first-grade.

Molo has been the forward pack leader at the Dragons in recent times, and the former Queensland State of Origin prop went from strength to strength throughout 2024 as the Dragons made an unlikely, but ultimately failed, push to feature in the finals for the first time in six years.

The former Cowboy only re-signed with the Dragons during 2024 on a two-year deal, and is currently due to remain with the club until at least the end of 2026.

Molo, who has played 138 NRL games to go with two for Queensland, two for the Cook Islands and another two for Samoa, started his career at the Brisbane Broncos in 2014 before moving to the Cowboys in 2018.

He has been with the Dragons since 2022 where he has played 62 games and would have been a walk-up starter for Flanagan's engine room come Round 1 when the joint-venture clash with bogey team the Canterbury Bulldogs at Kogarah.